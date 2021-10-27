(The Center Square) – Republican state legislators in Indiana are talking about changing the law to make school board elections in Indiana partisan – with candidates running with a party label after their names.
Indiana, like most states, now has nonpartisan elections.
In August, Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, said he’s planning to introduce a bill in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly that would have school board candidates appearing on ballots in the state along with their party affiliation.
“Parents call me, ‘How can I protest? How can I make sure my voice is heard that I don’t agree with what these school boards are doing?’ he told television station WPTA. "That decision is made at the ballot box, when they vote for that person. And if they’re not sure what party they affiliate themselves with? Very important to make sure that happens.”
This week, Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, said he also supports making school board elections partisan – though he rejects the use of the word “partisan” in this context, saying it’s about giving voters better information about candidates.
“We’re just informing the public of how people tend to lean in their thinking,” he said Tuesday. “And given the disparities between the two parties, I think that’s a good thing.”
Lucas said many Republican legislators have been talking about having candidates run under a party label and hopes it will happen in the next session, which begins next month with organization day.
“The schools are being politicized now,” he says. “Let’s rip the mask off and let people know where potential school board members stand.”
In September, the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick, had tweeted: “School Board elections should not be partisan. The fact that this is even being considered in Indiana is beyond ridiculous. Kids deserve better.”
Republicans have supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, and having just drawn state legislative maps for a second time, will be likely to keep firm control of the legislature.
This week, the Indiana Democratic Party railed on Twitter against the possibility of making school board elections partisan, calling it “partisanship at its worst” that “sets a dangerous precedent for Indiana’s schools.”
"I don't know why the Democrats complain about it," says Lucas. "It's transparency. If you're proud of your beliefs, why would you hide them?"