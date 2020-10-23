(The Center Square) – As calls for police reform and defunding police departments across the nation continue, a new report shows Indiana spends less per capita on police and corrections than any other state in the nation.
MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, analyzed the $200 billion spent policing and corrections by state and local governments.
Nationally, per capita spending on policing and corrections is $612. Indiana spends $393. The highest is Washington, D.C. at $1,254 and second is Alaska at $1,178.
In terms of police spending, Indiana ranks 47th, spending $223 per capita or 2.48% of annual budgets. Overall, the state spends nearly $1.5 billion a year on policing. By comparison, Washington, D.C. ranks first by spending $894 per capita and 3.31% of its annual budget. And, Illinois ranks fifth, spending $442 per capita and 3.69% of its annual budget.
“Indiana has some of the lowest levels of spending on policing and correction in the nation,” Doug Milnes, head of data analytics at MoneyGeek, said. “On a per-capita basis, Indiana spends $393 on policing and corrections, the least of any state in the nation. Even as the lowest per-capita spender, Indiana still spends $2.6 billion on policing and corrections.”
Also, the report shows blue states spend 38% more per capita than red states, and California spends the most with $35 billion spent between state and local governments. And population doesn’t seem to match up with spending as Nevada spends more of its annual budget on law enforcement than any other states, and Alaska is second.