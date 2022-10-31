(The Center Square) – Indiana’s public pensions funds overall are funded at a sustainable level and making progress on debt reduction, positioning them for long-term stability and providing a model for long-term improvement according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts.
“The system is set up to be sure the employee is going to get what’s promised, and steps have been taken to protect the taxpayers as well,” David Draine, senior officer for Public Sector Retirement Systems and co-author of Pew’s 2020 Updates to Pew’s Fiscal Sustainability Matrix told The Center Square.
Public pension funds across the country have made significant progress toward sustainability over the last decade, according to Pew. Since 2001 state pension debt nationwide has been reduced by more than half a trillion. However, volatility in the investment markets this year has erased many of those gains.
Nationally, 12 states’ public pension funds are not sustainable, meaning they are not funded at a level sufficient to pay obligations to retirees. Five other states’ funds are considered stable but not sustainable. Indiana is one of 33 states having positive net-amortization on public pension funds, which means that funding is adequate to meet obligations and reduce any debt the funds may have.
Additionally, Indiana’s funding model was recognized as an “innovative solution” in March by the National Institute on Retirement Security and the Conference of Consulting Actuaries for its prioritization of benefit security and rate stability.
Pew’s matrix for pension sustainability measures three factors – adequate funding for pension obligations, progress on deduction and the degree of volatility in the level of contributions to the fund measured against the expected return from investments.
Indiana’s public pensions are funded, overall, at 69%. Amortization is positive at a rate of 0.3%, and the level of volatility is rated medium.
Pensions for Indiana state employees, which includes public schoolteachers, have not always been in such good shape, according to Draine.
Indiana’s Public Employee Retirement Fund is funded at 81% and, according to the report’s authors, has policies in place to close that gap over time. The current State Teachers Retirement Fund is funded at 99%.
However, the State Teachers Retirement Fund for teachers retired before 1996 is funded at just 26%, one of the lowest rates in the country.
The reason is that before 1996 that retirement plan was unfunded, meaning it was paid through state appropriations each year. Beginning in 1996, legislators created a separate plan for teachers retiring after that date, which is fully funded. In addition, the state began funding the pre-1996 State Teachers Retirement Fund, bringing it up to its current funding rate of 26%.
“Indiana has a plan to manage this pre-1996 account,” Draine said. “It means there’s a lot of pension debt, but they’re making sure benefits are getting paid. The indications that we see are that there’s no reason to anticipate that it’ll become harder to manage in the future.”
He added, “We’ve seen some interesting approaches in Indiana. How do you deal with a 0% funded system? How do you catch up from that? Indiana’s example is a useful showcase to show that this can be done.”