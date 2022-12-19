(The Center Square) – If authorized by the Legislature, online casinos could generate nearly $1 billion a year in Indiana, according to an industry report.
However, a key sponsor of previous legislation refused to comment on the likelihood of such a bill being passed in 2023.
The report published by PlayIndiana, an information website operated by Las Vegas, Nevada, based Catena Media, states “a fully mature industry could generate over $993 million worth of revenue every year. That could translate to at least $178 million in annual taxes for Indiana.”
The revenue projection is based on year-to-date per-capita online casino revenue data from Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, PlayIndiana spokesperson Jason Schaumburg told The Center Square.
Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Peru, who co-sponsored a bill to authorize online casino gambling in this year’s legislative session, declined to speculate on the possible content of any 2023 legislation.
“The gaming industry has a tremendous impact on our state, including creating thousands of jobs and spurring economic development in our communities. I anticipate the issues regarding online casinos and iGaming to be topics discussed during the upcoming session,” Manning told The Center Square on Monday. He added, “At this time, it’s too early to speculate on the form any proposed legislation might take, but I will continue to have conversations with other members and stakeholders as we move forward.”
Online casino gambling, sometimes called interactive gaming, allows patrons to wager on casino games via the internet. This is distinct from electronic gambling devices and online sports betting.
Indiana received more than $691 million from gambling taxes in fiscal year 2022, about 28% of the $2.5 billion lost by consumers on casino and sports betting that year.
Visitors to Hoosier casinos and online sportsbooks wagered a total of $27 billion last year, including $2.2 billion on table games, $20.9 billion on electronic gambling divides, and $40.3 million on sports through in-person betting and $4 billion on online sports betting, according to the 2002 annual report of the Indiana Gaming Commission.