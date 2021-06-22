State Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Indianapolis in August 1947. Begun 1887, completed 1901, dedicated on May 15, 1902, cost $600,000, height, complete 284’6”, victory statue, on top included, it 38’, designed by Bruno Schmidt, constructed Indiana politic limestone, located in center of city on spot originally planned for governor’s mansion, commemorates Indiana war dead from Revolution through World War I. On both left and right side of terrace is cascade flowing 7,000 gallons of water a minute, statuary at base on left (west) represents peace, on east war. Balcony 228½ up reached by elevator and stairway.