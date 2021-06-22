(The Center Square) – Indiana is home to some of the best-run cities in the nation, based on a new report that ranked 150 of the country’s largest cities based on operating efficiency.
Personal finance website WalletHub developed the rankings by building a “quality of service” score based on 38 metrics grouped into six service categories. Those were then measured against each city’s budget.
All three Indiana cities included in the report made it into the top half of the rankings, with Fort Wayne ranked as the third best-run city in the country.
“Fort Wayne is the third best run city. Its residents benefit from good quality city services, all on a budget of less than $3,000 per capita,” Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst, said. “Fort Wayne ranks in the top 10 in terms of low traffic congestion, it has an over 90% high school graduation rate and a low amount of outstanding long-term debt per capita.”
Gary ranked 54th thanks to a lack of traffic congestion but struggled in terms of K-12 school systems and internet accessibility.
Indianapolis ranked 68th with the highest city credit ranking. It also received lower rankings in K-12 school systems and internet accessibility.
Nampa, Idaho ranked as the nation’s best-run city, followed by Boise, Idaho; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Nashua, New Hampshire; and Lexington, Kentucky.
The worst-run city, according to WalletHub’s report, is Washington, D.C., followed by San Francisco; New York; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Gulfport, Mississippi.