(The Center Square) – A recent study found that Indiana came in 31st nationally among states as locations for retirement.
WalletHub based its rankings on 47 data points, and for the most part, the Hoosier State was ranked in the middle in those categories.
The state’s highest mark was for its tax friendliness on estate and inheritance taxes. Indiana is one of 38 states, according to Smart Asset, that has no such tax as it was eliminated a decade ago.
If you’re looking for a bingo hall, you’ll have a better chance of finding one in Indiana as it ranked fifth in the per-capita ranking, and the state only has 7.4% of its population aged 65 and older living in poverty. That was eighth-best nationally.
Some healthcare issues did weigh down Indiana’s overall score. It ranked in the bottom 10 in five health categories, with the state’s death rate for seniors, its well-being index for the age group and its overall air quality all ranking 45th nationally.
Indiana also ranks among the worst in its need for geriatricians, where it came in 41st, and its COVID vaccination rate. Only 65.5% of Hoosiers 12 and up are fully vaccinated, the 42nd lowest mark nationally.
With a life expectancy of 76.5, Indiana came in 40th in that category.
Kathy Black, a professor of aging studies at the University of South Florida, said people need to think carefully about where they plan to spend their golden years.
“For example, perhaps access to particular health needs is critical, or staying physically close to children, grandchildren, or lifelong friends, or daily opportunities for exercise in the great outdoors, among other things of importance to each of us and our partner as well,” she said. “Choosing where to live is a big move in life and deserves all the upfront work necessary to check out those desires and assumptions as best as possible.”
Among Indiana’s neighbors, Ohio at No. 23 had the best ranking, while Kentucky ranked last nationally. Michigan was 28th, and Illinois came in at 44th.
In the WalletHub study, Virginia came away with top honors for retirees, with Florida, Colorado, Wyoming and Delaware rounding out the top five.
New York, Oklahoma, Mississippi and New Jersey joined Kentucky in the bottom five.