(The Center Square) – Online casinos could create hundreds of jobs in Indiana and bring in between $341 million and $943 million in tax revenues during the first three years, according to new research.
Spectrum Gaming Group produced a 103-page report analyzing internet gaming for the Indiana Gaming Commission. The report also stated internet gaming wouldn’t negatively impact Indiana’s current casino revenues.
Six states – Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia – allow internet gaming and Nevada limits online gaming to iPoker. The report stated Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania each annually generate more than $1 billion in gross gaming revenue. The report said the three states are comparable to Indiana as they also have a “more robust, widespread commercial gaming industry.”
The report projected gaming-tax receipts with three rates – 20%, 30% and 45%. The report's authors conclude a lower tax rate on internet gaming compared to land-based gaming could be an incentive for operators to focus on online at the expense of in-person casinos.
The authors believe having a live dealer as an addition to internet gaming wouldn’t impact direct casino employment, but it would create additional jobs in internet gaming.
“It is when operators launch live-dealer gaming as part of their igaming scheme that states realize meaningful employment impacts, typically through a third-party provider,” according to the report. “Based on results in other states, live-dealer igaming in Indiana could create many hundreds of jobs through the employment of dealers in purpose-built studios for this segment of igaming. The significant economic impacts of live-dealer gaming can be realized if the studios are situated in the host state, as is required in four of the five current live-dealer igaming states.”
Spectrum’s analysis also found the combination of Indiana’s casino and digital sports betting would foster positive integration with internet gaming and the existing responsible-gaming measures. However, the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling told the authors additional funding should be dedicated to treatment services.
The report stated Indiana imposed a 9.5% tax on sports wagering, resulting in $31.2 million in revenue during fiscal year 2021. State law required 3.3% of the tax collected to fund addiction services at the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
Christina Gray, the executive director of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling, told the authors 44% of the money in the fund goes to treat people with drug or alcohol addictions, not gambling addictions. The law requires 25% of the money go to problem gambling programs, but Gray said she “has not seen any of this money,” according to the report. “Gray expressed frustration with the situation and said she believes that there should be more focus on where the money collected goes.”
Gray told the authors the state receives matching federal funds for drug and alcohol treatment, but not for pathological gambling treatment. She advocates for prospective igaming legislation to give funds for addictions to only assist problem gambling and not other addictions.