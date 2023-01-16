(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states.
According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting fiscal health determined that figure based on several factors, including the average price of a pack of cigarettes in each state, how much individuals could have earned if they invested rather than bought a pack per day and the medical costs due to smoking.
To buy a pack a day for 48 years, an Indiana smoker would pay $124,742 in their lifetime. They likely would have earned nearly $1.7 million if they had instead invested that money.
WalletHub based the investment earnings on the historical returns for the S&P 500 while also factoring inflation to show present-day value.
The health care cost per smoker in the Hoosier State is more than $133,000. That’s based on the amount spent annually on smoking-related health issues in the state and divided by the number of smokers.
Indiana has the lowest cigarette tax when compared to its neighbors. At 99.5 cents per pack, the state ranked 39th nationally. Kentucky’s $1.10 tax is 37th, while Illinois’ $2.98 is the 12th highest. Michigan taxes packs at $2 each, the 19th highest tax, and Ohio’s $1.60 tax is the 29th, according to Tobacco Free Kids.
Indiana remains one of the worst states for the percentage of smokers. According to America’s Health Rankings 2022 report, 17.3% of the state’s adults were smokers. That tied Missouri for 41st nationally.
Melinda J. Ickes, a University of Kentucky Department of Kinesiology and Health Promotion professor, noted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends states spend more than $56 million per year on tobacco control programs. However, only three states approach that figure.
According to the Truth Initiative, Indiana spent $7.5 million on tobacco prevention programs in 2020.
Ickes said there is still a need for groups like the American Lung Association and for employers and health insurance providers to continue urging their workers and members to kick the habit.
“I think for many, it is easy to forget that tobacco dependence is a chronic disease,” Ickes said. “Most individuals who smoke or use any form of tobacco, including smokeless, e-cigarettes, etc., make multiple quit attempts before succeeding, and the majority require repeated cessation interventions.”