(The Center Square) – A renowned Indy car racing organization plans to expand its Indiana operation and create a global headquarters outside of Indianapolis, the state announced Wednesday.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. will offer Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing $1.2 million in conditional tax credits, with another $300,000 coming from the Hoosier Business Investment program for a proposed headquarters in Zionsville.
The credits are based on job creation and capital investment. The company has a goal of creating up to 73 new jobs by the end of 2024.
“Indiana’s reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to pick up speed with companies like Rahal Letterman Lanigan choosing to invest in our state,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We look forward to supporting RLL’s continued growth in Indiana as the company leverages our state’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce while racing to the checkered flag.”
RLL plans to invest more than $20 million to build and equip the 100,000-square-feet facility that will sit on 13 acres southeast of downtown Zionsville. It will consolidate operations in Brownsburg and Ohio into the headquarters.
RLL expects to break ground later this year and be fully operational by spring 2020.
“We are very excited about this project and excited about being in a park-like setting in Zionsville,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL. ‘We feel that this building will make a statement about who we are at RLL and what our intentions are about the future. Having our entire organization based in the Indianapolis area, in Zionsville, is going to be a big plus for our organization.”
Founded in 1992, RLL is co-owned by Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. The team won the Indy 500 this year.