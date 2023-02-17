(The Center Square) – Purdue University has announced it received a $10 million federal grant to bolster domestic seafood sources.
According to a release from the school, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the funds over five years. It will allow researchers to develop an aquaponics system at the West Lafayette campus where tilapia can be produced and harvested. Aquaponic systems combine aquaculture, where marine life is raised in a controlled, farm-like setting, and hydroponics, the practice of growing crops in water.
Federal officials encourage Americans to eat at least 8 ounces of seafood per week, equaling 26 pounds per year. However, according to NOAA Fisheries, the average American ate just 19 pounds of seafood products in 2020.
Officials see several positives for increasing seafood consumption. For most people, most seafood products are healthier food options than red meats.
“Many studies indicate the importance of increasing seafood consumption in U.S. diets,” Jen-Yi Huang, an assistant professor of food science at Purdue who is also the aquaponics project director.
But there are economic interests at stake, too.
According to NOAA Fisheries estimates, up to 85% of the seafood sold in the country is imported, much of which comes from China and other Asian countries. By increasing production in the U.S., the country can reduce its $17 billion seafood trade deficit.
And new technologies mean that seafood production no longer needs to be a business for coastal communities. However, Huang noted it has not spread into the Midwest yet because of the energy needed to run an aquaponics facility. There are also concerns about wastewater discharge.
The pilot project at Purdue seeks to build an aquaponics facility where tilapia and lettuce would be raised. The facility would divert the wastewater into a system where algae can eat the waste. That, in turn, would create a biofuel that would fuel the facility and allow it to function off the grid.
“That energy can be sent back to the aquaponics system to offset the energy requirement of the indoor facility operation, at least partially,” Huang said.
The Purdue pilot project would also look to create nutraceuticals from fish and algae and create fish food from the algae.
“By integration with the biorefinery, we can have additional revenues for aquaponics farmers so that they can improve their economic viability,” Huang said.