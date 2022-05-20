(The Center Square) – Purdue University and Duke Energy have announced plans to explore using nuclear energy to power the campus’ energy needs. The move is part of Purdue’s Sustainability Master Plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2025.
“Innovation and new ideas are at the core of what we do at Purdue, and that includes searching for ways to minimize the use of fossil fuels while still providing carbon-free, reliable, and affordable energy,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels in a statement. “We see enough promise in these new technologies to undertake an exploration of their practicality, and few places are better positioned to do it.”
The partnership is focused on determining the feasibility of using Small Modular Reactors. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, primary advantages to SMRs are they are small and modular, meaning they occupy far less space than conventional reactors and can be factory made, then assembled on site.
SMRs can produce up to 43% of the energy generated by a conventional reactor.
The West Lafayette campus, which serves nearly 50,000 students, at least 12,000 of whom live on campus, is currently powered by two facilities, the Wade Utility Plant and an on-campus Duke Energy plant. About half of Purdue’s electricity comes from Duke Energy.
Duke operates 11 nuclear units at six sites in North Carolina and South Carolina. Those reactors provide nearly 11,000 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, enough to supply half the demand for its customers in those states, according to a company statement.
Duke estimates that in 2021 alone, its nuclear plants avoided the release of more than 50.5 million tons of carbon dioxide, which would have been generated by conventional fuel.
The joint study will continue over the next several weeks. No timetable for completion has been announced.