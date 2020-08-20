(The Center Square) – Planned Parenthood is dropping its federal lawsuit against the state of Indiana over a 2016 state law that requires pregnant women to have an ultrasound at least 18 hours before an abortion.
A federal district court and court of appeals blocked the U.S. Supreme Court last month vacated those decisions and sent the case back for further considerations.
Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a news release that Planned Parenthood made its decision after it opened a new clinic in Fort Wayne, where the ultrasounds will be performed.
An agreement between the state and Planned Parenthood was reached after the state agreed not to enforce the law Jan. 1, 2021.
“I’m pleased that Planned Parenthood saw the likelihood that this very reasonable law ultimately would be upheld,” Hill said. “To their credit, they recognized the merits of avoiding further legal wrangling over this matter.”