(The Center Square) - Average teacher salaries in Indiana should be raised from $53,000 a year to $60,000 a year, a commission appointed by the governor recommended this week.
The commission has been at work for the last year, tasked with making recommendations on increasing teacher pay in the state at the request of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
In its report, the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission says research shows “better compensation results in better teachers who generate higher quality education, stronger student performance, and greater student outcomes beyond the classroom.”
In the average school corporation in Indiana in the 2019-2020 school year, the average full-time teacher salary was $53,463, with the highest teacher paid $95,188 a year and the lowest-paid teacher earning $32,000.
Indiana ranks 38th in the country in teacher pay and its average teacher salary is 18% below the national average, the report sets out in the executive summary, though this doesn’t tell the whole story.
In many towns and counties in Indiana, public schools are the largest employers and provide the highest number of well-paying jobs. And home prices are far lower in Indiana than in most other states. In a Business Insider/Zillow study done in April, the typical amount paid for a home in Indiana, $155,640, was lower than in all but nine other states. In most Indiana counties outside of the Chicago and Indianapolis area, the average home price is significantly lower, between $100,000 and $150,000, and many homes sell for less than $100,000.
Overall, Indiana spends half of its entire state budget on education -- about $7 billion a year. But most of that doesn’t go to teachers.
Where does it go?
Republican State Rep. Jim Lucas served on the education committee in the Indiana House of Representatives for seven years, and he said he could never get an answer. He said the recommendation the legislature got was for 85 percent of school funding to go into the classroom, but that local school corporations don't come close to this in allocating how their money is spent.
“Those are the inefficiencies that are built into a system that is government-run,” he said this week. “The thing is, we’re putting enough money into our education system. It’s how it’s utilized and where it’s going to.”
The move to increase teacher pay in Indiana started last year, when teachers who are members of the Indiana State Teachers Union swarmed the State House in Indianapolis for a “Red for Ed” event to demand more money for schools.
As a concession, Holcomb agreed to form the commission that would recommend bringing Indiana teacher salaries into line with other states.
The commission was chaired by Michael L. Smith, former president and CEO of the Mayflower Group and former CFO of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Other members included Dan Holub, the executive director of the ISTA; Bob Jones, the retired chairman and CEO of Old National bank; and Katie Jenner, the governor’s education advisor who will begin serving as the state’s Secretary of Education on Jan. 11.
It was not unexpected the commission would recommend higher pay for teachers, but it’s notable that its report didn't point to the state and recommend increasing state funding, at least not now.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has depleted state and local revenues available for K-12 education spending and achieving competitive compensation will require a multi-year commitment," it says. "While many proposals included in this report can be implemented in 2021, several ideas—particularly those involving significant new revenue—will not be feasible until the state’s economic environment improves.”
Instead, the report focuses on school corporations and how they spend their money.
“The percentage of dollars getting spent in the classroom has decreased in the last decade and a half, from 59.6% in 2005-06 to 57.4% in 2018-19," the report says. "This decrease equates to nearly $300 million annually that could otherwise be used for classroom expenses and teacher pay.”
The commission recommends several specific things local school corporations can do to funnel more money to teachers. They include joining the state’s pharmacy benefit plan, reducing the number of spouses of employees participating in health care plans, and removing Medicare-eligible retired employees from the employee health plan.
The report also recommends increasing the private foundation money schools accept and paying higher salaries to teachers teaching high-need students and teachers teaching subjects where there is a teacher shortage, such as the sciences.
It also recommends school corporations consolidate where appropriate and improve their procurement policies.
There are 37 recommendations in all, most directed at local school corporations, but some at the state. The report recommends the state set a minimum starting salary for teachers statewide of $35,000 a year starting in the fall of 2021 and $40,000 a year starting in the fall of 2022.
The ISTA didn’t seem to agree with this emphasis on increased efficiency at the local level.
Following the report’s release, the teachers union posted a video on its Facebook page with its president, Keith Gambill, reading a statement saying the main problem is “declining education funding.” He called on the Indiana General Assembly to fix the issue.
“The legislature must raise new revenues and direct those to our schools to realize the promise made to schools over a decade ago when property tax caps were instituted,” he said in the video.