(The Center Square) – Pandemic restrictions forced more than 15% of Indiana businesses to close at least temporarily, federal data show.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory where 50% of businesses closed, ranked the highest, while Michigan’s 32% of business closings topped the states.
Nationally, government-enforced lockdowns closed 19% of businesses, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics based on private-sector data compiled between July 20 and Sept. 30. The BLS notes Michigan was followed closely by Pennsylvania (30%); Washington (27%); Vermont, Hawaii and New York (26%).
Indiana ranked 28th on the list, better than neighboring Illinois (17.7%), Ohio (20%) and Kentucky (17.8%).
The BLS reports only six states – South Dakota, Arkansas, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and Nebraska – saw fewer than 10% of businesses closed in response to government-mandated restrictions.
Nationwide, 62% of businesses received a loan or grant to help make payroll, with Indiana (61%) trailing the nation’s highest percentage state in the same category: Alabama and Hawaii (67%). By contrast, the District of Columbia (55%), Montana (57%), and New Mexico (57%) had the lowest percentage of businesses that received a loan or grant.
Like most other states, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb shut down the state in the spring but has not issued another shutdown order.
In early November, however, he did impose new restrictions on all Indiana counties. Those included capacity limits on social gatherings and some school events. Local officials have the authority to limit hours for bars, nightclubs and restaurants in some counties where case numbers continue to rise.