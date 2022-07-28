(The Center Square) – Over the past decade, more than 1,000 employers announced more than 150,000 new jobs in the Hoosier state and capital investments of about $5 billion per year.
The state’s biggest job creator in the last decade, by a wide margin, was Amazon, which announced nearly 13,000 new jobs according to Foreign and Domestic Markets data published by the Indiana Business Research Center
Rounding out the top 10 were General Motors, 3,344; GEICO, 3,100; Infosys Technologies of India, 3,000; Toyota, 2,950; Subaru, 2,784; Chrysler Group of Italy, 2,104; Akyumen Industries, 2,000; Lowes, 1,700; And Pulte Homes, 1,374.
While the data is positive, Timothy Slaper, co-director at the center, warns it cannot be taken entirely at face value.
“The fDiMarkets data are investment intentions that were announced in the news or in company press releases but may not be accurate in scale (a large investment could become a smaller investment) or existence,” Slaper wrote in the report.
Even so, the news is mostly positive, according to the report. After a slight decline in investment over a 10-year period, overall job announcements involving a new plant and equipment, and expansions, have trended up from 2017 through 2021.
Data from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s 2021 annual report gives a mixed picture of the past five years. Last year drew a record high capital investment by foreign companies of $3.6 billion. However, the number of jobs announced by foreign companies was around 4,400, continuing a three-year decline from the 6,500 jobs announced in 2018.
Japan has been the leading foreign job creator for Hoosiers over the past five years, announcing more than 5,000 new jobs. India announced nearly 4,300 jobs during that period, the UK, 2,500; Germany, 1,700; and Switzerland, 1,200.
Overall, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers is optimistic about Indiana’s ability to attract future investors.
“Indiana's economy is bright and getting brighter,” he wrote in IEDC annual report. “We will build on a remarkable foundation of nearly two decades of balanced budgets, strong fiscal navigation and an impeccable credit rating. Our strength and stability drive our strategy and accelerate us toward the economy of the future and next-generation industries.”