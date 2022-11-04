(The Center Square) — A new solar farm covering 3,500 acres in Pulaski County, Indiana, is projected to return $40 million to the county in revenue over 20 years and produce 300 megawatts of energy for the region.
The Pulaski project, Mammoth South, is the second of three investments in solar energy in the state totaling $1.5 billion by Israeli company Doral Renewables. The farm is expected to be operational in 2024.
“Today is another great day for the region and for Indiana as we progress toward developing the largest solar farm project in the country,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “Clean energy projects like Mammoth Solar will be critical to our energy source portfolio and to powering leading industries like agbiosciences and the advanced manufacturing as we seek to grow and attract them both.”
Doral Renewables announced the Mammoth Solar project last year, which will eventually cover 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties and provide 1.3 gigawatts of energy.
Phase 1, Mammoth North, is under construction and slated to be in operation by the end of next year. Specific plans have not been announced for Phase 3, Mammoth Central. The completed project is expected to be the largest solar energy installation in the country.
“Solar farming is part of a wave of jobs and prosperity sweeping through rural America and every resident of the county will benefit,” Doral CEO Nick Cohen said in a statement, adding that revenue from the project would reduce property taxes in the county and create jobs with a payroll of about $400 million.
Indiana Economic Development Corp. will provide Doral with up to $300,000 in performance-based tax credits, which the company can receive after hiring and training Hoosier workers. IEDC will also provide up to $1.2 million for improved infrastructure in Starke and Pulaski counties from the Industrial Development Grant Fund.