(The Center Square) – Only one Indiana school made a list of the top 100 colleges and universities in the nation, according to a new report released Monday.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the United States in what it said was an effort to help college-bound seniors choose the best schools in their states.
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline Nov. 1, it compared 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data sets ranged from student-to-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Notre Dame ranked 36th nationally and sixth in the Midwest. In Indiana, Notre Dame ranked first in admission rate, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.
Purdue University, the state’s second-ranked school, was third in admission rate and graduation rate and fourth in both on-campus crime and post-attendance median salary.
DePauw University ranked third in Indiana, followed by Wabash College, Earlham College, Hanover College, Taylor University, Indiana University-Bloomington, University of Evansville and Goshen College.
California led all states with 15 schools in the top 100, followed by New York (13), Massachusetts (12) and Pennsylvania (6). Ohio tied with Virginia, North Carolina and Connecticut with four schools each.