(The Center Square) – The fate of Indiana's post-election economy depends not so much on who was elected president but on COVID-19, Barbara Quandt, the Indiana director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), says.
“If we don’t deal with COVID-19, nothing else matters,” Quandt told The Center Square. “There’s no partisanship to the crisis that small business is in right now.”
The immediate need for small businesses is for Congress to pass another bill providing financial relief, she said.
“Right now, we have NFIB research that shows one in five small business owners will be forced to close their doors permanently over the next six months, if conditions don’t improve,” Quandt said.
It is also important not to increase regulations and taxes on businesses when they are in a weakened condition from the pandemic, she added.
“Small businesses are particularly sensitive to changes in tax policy,” she said, “That change would definitely affect small businesses that are right now, just trying to stay alive and hopefully grow and lead us out of recession.”
It has traditionally been small businesses that have led the country out of recessions by creating jobs, Quandt said.
“We need to do everything we can to help them not only survive the current crisis but then help us grow the economy,” she said. “We are not going to have a good economy without them.”
Development of a vaccine for COVID-19 looks promising but it could be months before it begins to cause widespread decline of the virus in the general population.
Businesses also crave stability, which COVID-19, trade wars with other countries and other disruptions threaten, she stated.
“Uncertainty is the enemy of a good economy,” she said. “Right now, in many areas, things are uncertain. ”
At the same time, small business owners are themselves risk takers, Quandt pointed out.
“They are willing to get out there and take a risk – invest everything they have in a business – but they also have to make decisions that are guided on information. There are so many question marks out there right now between COVID, the economy, the vaccine.”