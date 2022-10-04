(The Center Square) – Indiana businesses will see a decrease in workers' compensation insurance rates next year due to a decline in the frequency of claims and the cost per claim.
Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy Beard approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for workers’ compensation rates as recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau. The new rates become effective Jan. 1. Workers’ compensation insurance covers medical costs due to workplace injuries and provides wage replacement benefits to injured workers for lost work time.
Depending on the type of business and other factors, Indiana’s individual employers may pay lower insurance premiums than previous years.
“The 10.3% decrease represents a savings to Indiana businesses of approximately $80 million,” Beard said in a statement announcing the rate. “We are pleased to approve a rate decrease that helps support Indiana businesses and Indiana workers.”
The decrease in rates is primarily due to the long-term decline throughout the nation in the frequency of workers’ compensation claims. In Indiana, the rate was influenced by the lower average costs per claim for indemnity and medical benefits.
The Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau and the National Council on Compensation Insurance together file a rate with the Indiana Department of Insurance. The filing includes projected costs and policy rates for the upcoming year. In 2021, there were about 350 insurance companies writing workers’ compensation insurance in Indiana, representing approximately 120 different insurer groups.
A biennial report by the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services ranked Indiana’s rates as one of the lowest in the nation. Indiana’s premium rate ranking was lowest of the 50 states in 2018 and 49th in 2020.