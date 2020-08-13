(The Center Square) – More than 10,000 Indiana workers filed new unemployment claims last week, a drop of about 2,000 new claims from the prior week but still well above pre-pandemic numbers.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Hoosiers filed 10,549 new claims in the week ending Aug. 8. The prior week, 12,551 new claims were filed.
Continued claims, which count workers who have filed for unemployment at least two weeks in a row, also dropped to 191,613, the department reported in new data released Thursday. That's a decrease of 32,282 continuing claims from the 223,895 reported a week earlier.
Unemployment claims have skyrocketed since business restrictions were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but they've slowed in recent weeks as businesses have called workers back to the job.
Nationally, new unemployment claims dipped below 1 million for the first time in 20 weeks. The labor department reported 963,000 Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week. That's a drop of 228,000 claims from the previous week, when 1.186 million new claims were filed.
Continued claims are at 15.5 million across the U.S.