(The Center Square) – Derek R. Molter, 40, was recently appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Molter will succeed Justice Steven David upon his retirement this fall.
Holcomb made the announcement via livestream at the Statehouse, praising Molter’s character and qualifications and noting that he shares the governor’s deeply held belief in original intent and judicial restraint.
“I believe make that extraordinary impact and your own unique mark on our state judiciary and those who are affected by it,” Holcomb said,
Molter, who has served on the Court of Appeals since October, is a graduate of Indiana University and Indiana University Maurer School of Law. Before his appointment to the Court of Appeals, he was a partner at Ice Miller in Indianapolis, and before that practiced law with Arnold & Porter LLP in Washington, D.C.
Regarding his view on the separation of powers, Molter said, “Our supreme court stays in its lane, but it fully occupies that lane.”
When later asked about the doctrine of original intent, Molter further clarified his judicial philosophy. Molter believes laws should be interpreted by the courts according to the legal philosophy of the time they were enacted and any changes are best left to the judiciary.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush welcomed Molter’s appointment noting his hard work as an appeals court judge and willingness to take on extra assignments. “You will become a face of justice as one of the five of us on this court of last resort,” Rush said.