(The Center Square) – McCordsville, Indiana, will receive $8.5 million in public funds toward the development of a 48-acre downtown square comprising apartments, retail and green space.
Total cost of the development is estimated at $50 million.
The McCord Square project, announced Monday, will be located on the southeast corner of State Road 67 and Mt. Comfort Road.
“Indiana’s transformational READI initiative is breathing new life into neighborhoods, communities and urban cores across the state,” Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said in a statement announcing the project. “It’s an exciting day for McCordsville and for the central Indiana region as we break ground on a landmark development that will help transform this growing community into a future-focused destination that will attract and support the entrepreneurs, innovators and talent of tomorrow’s economy.”
Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative will contribute $3.5 million in taxpayer dollars. The Town of McCordsville will contribute $5 million for roadways and trails, lighting, landscaping, 15 acres of open park space, and irrigation and storm water facilities.
Two apartment and retail structures will include 205 one- and two-bedroom units plus 1,000 feet of ground-floor retail space. The McCord Square apartments will be developed by Rebar Development, which has completed similar projects in Noblesville, Plainfield, Lafayette and Yorktown.
“Our team was inspired by the vision the town had for McCord Square,” Shelby Bowen, president of Rebar Development, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing a world-class development to serve the rapidly growing workforce in this corridor.”
The READI program, enacted by the state Legislature in 2021 and funded with $500 million in state appropriations, is designed to create strategic investments that make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth. The program aims to attract a 4:1 match of local public and private funding.
Previous READI projects have included $6.6 million for expansion of the Chessie Trail in LaPorte County toward a total cost of $14.9 million; $2.75 million to Peru Riverfront Developments, against a total project bill of $42.2 million; $6.9 million for NexusPark in Columbus toward a total cost of $92 million; and $2.7 million for Muncie’s McKinley-Whitely Live Learn Neighborhood toward a redevelopment cost of $40.6 million.
The READI program is overseen by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
The McCord Square project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024.