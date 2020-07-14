(The Center Square) – West Lafayette and Evansville are joining a list of Indiana communities imposing mask requirements to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In West Lafayette, Mayor John Dennis on Monday ordered that masks be worn inside all businesses open to the public, when riding public transportation and in other high-density workplaces. The order took effect immediately.
In Evansville, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said the mask order takes effect on Wednesday.
Indianapolis as well as Marion, Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph counties already have mask requirements in place
Indiana on Tuesday reported 662 new coronavirus cases over the past two days, and 13 additional deaths over the past 10 days. To date, the state has confirmed 52,685 cases and 2,582 deaths.