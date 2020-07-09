(The Center Square) – Marion County joined three other counties in Indiana Thursday in requiring face masks in certain public places.
Despite a declining number of cases in Marion County, home to the state's largest city, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as others states – Arizona, Florida and Texas among the – have seen a surge in new coronavirus cases and hospitalization after reopening their economies.
Marion joins Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph counties to have mask requirements.
According to the order, people over the age of 2 must wear a mask in public indoor spaces and outdoors where social distancing isn't possible.
"Beginning July 9, a face mask in public is required," indy.gov says. "Unless an exception applies, all individuals must wear a face covering when in an indoor place other than the home, or when outdoors in a situation where adequate social distancing of at least six feet is not possible (including outdoor public gatherings)."
The city says it will provide masks to anyone who hasn't been able to obtain one.