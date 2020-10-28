(The Center Square) – Indiana’s manufacturing industry is expected to get a boost when the state opens a new smart manufacturing hub.
The new facility, which will launch under the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement initiative, is planned to support long-term growth of the state’s manufacturing industry by allowing innovations, startups, advanced research and development and skills training, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
“Every day, Indiana manufacturers are developing safe, reliable and innovative products that help power the world,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “As new trends and technologies change the state of today’s manufacturing industry, Indiana is focused on partnering with forward-thinking organizations like GE Additive and advancing strategic initiatives to propel long-term growth in manufacturing and equip Hoosiers with the industry-focused skills and training needed for the future.”
The hub will be an addition in the 16 Tech Innovation District in downtown Indianapolis. It will allow new and existing manufacturers to use state-of-the-art equipment, including GE Additive’s Binder Jet technology, to train employees and do third-party manufacturing.
The project is part of a $10 million plan to stimulate manufacturing investments with an eye toward future growth. The hub is expected to cost the state $3 million.
Indianapolis’ 16 Tech site is a 50-acre live-work-innovate community that brings together entrepreneurs, academics, startups and corporations with the idea of creating a place to spark the exchange of ideas to could lead to innovation.
Recently, Lightship Capital announced an expansion to the 16 Tech district. Lightship funds founders traditionally underfunded or overlooked by traditional venture capital firms.