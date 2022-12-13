(The Center Square) — Michigan-based company soulbrain MI has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement.
The company will employ 75 workers by the end of 2025, producing high-purity electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement from Indiana Economic Development Corp. The material will supply electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to be constructed in the area by Stellantis and Samsung SDI, IEDC reported.
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers believes investment in the electric vehicle industry will position the state at the center of the transportation industry in the future.
“Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that will power the world,” Chambers said in a printed statement. “Our state's electric vehicle industry continues to grow and attract like-minded, future-focused companies like soulbrain MI, and I'm confident that Indiana will be at the center of tomorrow's global mobility industry.”
Groundbreaking for the 30,000 square foot facility on 22 acres east of the city on N. Touby Pike is expected in March. Hiring is expected to begin in early 2024, according to IEDC.
The company stated wages for the new positions, which are to include engineers and technicians, will be higher than Howard County average. Average earnings for all jobs in the county are $51,728, according to information provided Indiana University’s StatsIndiana website, with manufacturing jobs averaging $101,086.
The one job posting for soulbrain MI currently listed on Indeed.com is for a process operator with a wage of $20.48 per hour.
IEDC has conditionally committed $1.1 million in incentive-based tax credits to Soulbrain MI, along with $100,000 in training grants. Duke Energy offered additional unspecified incentives.
Soulbrain MI established operations in suburban Detroit in 2010 and is the North American headquarters of Soulbrain Holdings.