(The Center Square) – Holiday mail has been delayed in Indianapolis and packages have been piling up at the main distribution center, according to reports.
“Anything I mailed from the 8th to the 10th is still held up,” says Dianna Stapleton, owner of Fancy Works needlepoint supply store in Bloomington who sells some of her goods on E-Bay.
Stapleton says she has at least a dozen things she’s mailed out that are still in the system, held up in Indianapolis, and she isn’t sure whether they’ll get to their destinations by Christmas or not.
“Packages are taking 2-3 weeks to get where they’re going,” she told The Center Square. “I had a stocking that I mailed to California and it took three weeks. She wanted a refund.”
Stapleton says a postal worker in Bloomington told her late last week that 100 people called in sick with COVID-19 in Indianapolis in one day, and that this was the reason for the unusual delays.
The USPS Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center processes most of the mail and packages leaving Indiana.
The U.S. Postal Service declined to confirm whether 100 people at the Indianapolis processing center were out sick with COVID-19, citing confidentiality and saying “Yes, we do have people out with COVID, like every organization.”
In a prepared statement, they say they're dealing with a “historic record” volume of mail and packages during the Christmas season.
“This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail,” the statement says.
Several people have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations with the delays in Indianapolis, which appear to stretch beyond a couple of days, with packages often sitting at the distribution center for more than five days before being processed.
With more people shopping online during the pandemic and a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana, it’s not a surprise that packages are delayed, but the length of the delays seems to have surprised many people.
A person tweeted on Dec. 14 that a package he mailed on Nov. 3 by two-day mail took 10 days to be scanned in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center has become an important hub in recent years, processing all mail and packages for most of the state.
In 2012, the U.S. Postal Service announced it was closing mail processing centers in Kokomo and Terre Haute and sending mail to Indianapolis to be processed, and mail operations were also rerouted to Indianapolis from Bloomington, Lafayette, Muncie and Columbus.
At the time, the Postal Service released a statement about the changes, citing the 25% decline in First Class mail since 2006. They said the changes were being made to “reduce the size of the national mail processing network to eliminate costly and underutilized infrastructure.”
But with increased centralization has come increased risk.
Marion County (Indianapolis) is considered a COVID-19 “hot spot” with more than 1,000 deaths from the disease reported this year and more than 65,000 people in the county testing positive for the virus. The number of positive cases in the state of Indiana peaked on Dec. 6 with more than 5,628 people testing positive on that day.