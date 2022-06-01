(The Center Square) – Drug maker Eli Lilly plans to invest $2.1 billion to add two new manufacturing sites and about 500 jobs in the Hoosier state. The facilities will be in the Limitless Exploration / Advanced Pace research district in Boone County, pending finalization of local approvals and financial incentives.
The investment is contingent on obtaining zoning approvals, which will be considered this summer, according to a statement by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. A spokesperson for the IDEC told The Center Square it is working on an investment offer for Eli Lilly that includes performance-based incentives. The details have not been finalized.
Building the facilities will require about 1,500 construction jobs, according to an Eli Lilly estimate.
The IDEC, a quasi-public entity focused on job creation in the state, has been previously criticized for allegedly inflating the number of jobs it has helped to create.
Gov. Eric Holcomb hailed the prospect of Investment at last week’s announcement at the Indiana Statehouse.
“I am incredibly proud Lilly continues to make exciting investments in Indiana that will better the lives and opportunities of Hoosiers for decades to come,” Holcomb said.
Lilly CEO David A. Ricks added, “For nearly 150 years, Lilly’s operations in Indiana and our continued commitments in the state have enabled us to develop and deliver innovative and life changing medicines for patients. This investment furthers our commitment to Indiana while also fulfilling our purpose of making life better for millions of people.”
Ricks also said the company expects four new jobs to be created in the local supplier network for every one job at the new facilities.
When created, the facilities will be used to manufacture active ingredients for medicines and new drugs such as genetic medications.
Boone County is considered a prime location for future development in the high-tech sector because of its proximity to both Indianapolis, Purdue University, and the I-65 corridor, the statement said. If approved, the Lilly investment would be the first in the LEAP site in Lebanon.
Eli Lilly has the highest valuation of any company in the state, estimated at $297 billion. Lilly employs more than 36,000 people worldwide, including more than 10,400 in Indiana.