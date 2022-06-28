(The Center Square) – Enforcement of additional restrictions on abortion would be allowed if federal courts lift injunctions against three state laws, as asked to do Monday by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
The action comes almost immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and days ahead of a special session of the Indiana General Assembly during which lawmakers have stated their intent to act on abortion law.
Roe v. Wade established abortion as a constitutional right half a century ago.
One of the Indiana laws prohibits abortion sought specifically because of the unborn child’s race, sex, or disability, not including a “lethal fetal anomaly.”
Another prohibits abortion by dismemberment unless medically necessary to save the life of the mother.
The third requires that parents be notified when a court authorizes an abortion for a minor child without the parents’ consent, except in extenuating circumstances such as when doing so would endanger the minor child.
With the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday, Rokita’s motions argued that the legal basis of the injunctions no longer exists and they should be overturned immediately.
Reactions to Rokita’s action were mixed.
Indiana Right to Life President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fichter praised the move.
“The AG’s swift action today to move Indiana forward in the wake of Friday’s ruling underscores the commitment our leaders have to protecting life,” Fichter said in a statement.
Rima Shahid, president and CEO of Women4Change, criticized Rokita for acting ahead of the legislature.
“This is an overstep by the attorney general’s office,” Shahid told The Center Square. “This issue will likely be taken up by our legislative and executive branches during the special session. The attorney general and his office cannot take unilateral steps that would affect the lives of thousands of Hoosiers.”
The General Assembly will meet on July 6 in a special session called by second-term Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to consider a financial relief proposal for Hoosier taxpayers. Legislative leaders have stated their intention to act on abortion law at that time but refuse to reveal specifics.
“It's my expectation for state lawmakers to take action to further protect life when we return to the Statehouse for a special session,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said Friday in a statement.
Huston added that it was “too early to speculate” on what that action would be, despite having a supermajority in both chambers and nearly two month’s notice on the overturn of Roe due to a leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in May.
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and Holcomb have also stated that they expect to see legislative action on the matter next month.