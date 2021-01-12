(The Center Square) - Lawyers in Indiana are warning the COVID immunity bills the legislature is looking to pass would stop Hoosiers from suing doctors, hospitals and nursing homes for the next two years.
“You’re basically shutting medical malpractice down for 26 months the way it’s written,” says Jason Bell, executive director of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, speaking of the House bill.
The Indiana General Assembly has given COVID immunity bills top priority and hearings were held this week and last week in the House and Senate.
The immunity from civil liability would apply to businesses and also to non-profits, churches, schools and also county governments. It would protect them from all liability related to COVID-19, except in the case of “gross negligence” or “willful misconduct.”
But the unintended consequences, say lawyers, would include preventing people from suing a nursing home or hospital that lies, resulting in injury or death.
“The fact that this bill requires gross negligence to avoid the immunity that they would be given is not going to help those families members who have lost loved ones due to negligent care in a nursing home,” Indianapolis lawyer Kathy Farinas told the Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee in testimony on Jan. 6.
She referred specifically to a case in northcentral Indiana, in Marshall County, where a woman needing rehabilitation after an operation chose a nursing home after its staff said there were no COVID cases in the facility, when in fact there were.
“The facility knew they had three cases,” Farina said. “They lied, said they did not. The family member chose that facility because of the representation, or misrepresentation, of that nursing home, and the individual was placed in that care facility and died shortly thereafter after acquiring COVID.”
“Those are the kinds of bad actors that we don’t want to stretch this out so far that they become immune,” she added.
The family is looking to sue, and is being represented by South Bend attorney Dan Pfeifer, who told The Center Square on Tuesday that as it’s currently written, the Senate bill would give the nursing home in question immunity.
“You don’t get immunity if you intentionally represent something,” he said.
The Indiana Trial Lawyers Association is asking for “intentional misrepresentation” to be added to the bill to make sure that bad actors can't avoid liability, and also “fraud” and “intentional acts.”
They are also asking that the bill clarify that contract law would not be included, only tort law, saying renters may be able to avoid being sued for not paying rent if they claim exposure to COVID.
The Indiana House of Representatives held a hearing on the House version of the bill, which is more broad, with the president of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, Steve Langer, testifying that the bill is so generally worded that it would exempt all doctors from all liability during the state health emergency and even beyond.
“A therapist who has sex with his patient is immunized,” said Langer, “A disclosure of a patient’s confidential information is immunized.”
The bill, he said, offers “no protection for the public” and should be changed to clarify that actions must be “tied directly to COVID.”
The AFL-CIO also complained the bill is too broad and would prevent employees from suing employers who took no action to protect them against COVID, with its secretary-treasurer, Shawn Christ, saying, “There oughtta be a way for an employee to have their day in court. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?”
Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, who introduced the bill in the Senate, said the bill is being amended to add product liability, to make sure that the approximately 1,500 manufacturers in the state who started making masks, face shields, gowns and hand sanitizer can’t be sued, and also to address the concerns of lawyers by adding language on fraud and misrepresentation, saying he doesn’t want to give legal immunity to anyone who gave misleading information about COVID, as in the nursing home case.
“We don’t want to set up a layer of protection for someone who did something that egregious,” he said.