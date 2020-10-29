(The Center Square) – Two Northwest Indiana communities will be connected to Chicago thanks to what Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb called the largest public transit investment in the state’s history.
The West Lake Corridor project, nearly a $1 billion investment of federal, state and local money, expands the South Shore Line with a new 8-mile line from Hammond on the north to Dyer on the south.
“By bringing commuter rail through the heart of Lake County, the West Lake Corridor project is a game changer for northwest Indiana and the entire state,” Holcomb said. “Unprecedented economic development in the region will now be possible as we connect Hoosiers, while also attracting talent and business to lower taxes, better quality of life and great communities in Indiana.”
Holcomb said the project, which is expected to be finished in late 2024 and begin passenger service in 2025, will mean an immediate result of 1,000 construction jobs.
Federal, state, regional and local officials gathered for the signing of the Full Funding Grant Agreement with the Federal Transit Administration. The agreement finalized a federal grant, which accounts for about a third of the total cost.
The state committed $225 million, while locals partnered for $335 million of the $945 million total cost.
“This $354.6 million federal infrastructure grant will better connect Northern Indiana residents to jobs, education and critical services,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.
The project includes four new stations and a new maintenance facility. It goes along with Holcomb’s effort to double track the existing South Shore Line. He said the two projects together are projected to attract about $2.3 billion in private investment to northwest Indiana and create more than 6,000 new jobs.
“Today, we celebrate the beginning of the largest and most comprehensive economic development project in Indiana,” Bill Hanna, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, said. “This is the kind of success, positive momentum and strong leadership that creates confidence in our market. This is a clear recognition of the value of Indiana’s gateway to Chicago and its future.”