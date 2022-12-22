(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Judge Dana Kenworth as the next member of the Indiana Court of Appeals, creating the first female majority on the 15-member judicial body.
Kenworthy replaces Derek R. Molter, who was appointed by Holcomb to the state’s Supreme Court in June. Kenworthy had been a finalist in that selection process.
“Judge Kenworthy is one of the sharpest legal minds in our state which is what brought her to the courtroom, but it’s her passion for children and families that has kept her there,” Holcomb said in a statement. “The Indiana appellate court will benefit from her critical thinking skills, problem-solving technique, reasoned decision-making and her sense of justice.”
Kenworthy had served in Grant County Superior Court 2 since 2010 and had been a deputy prosecutor in the county for 10 years before that. While in the prosecutor’s office, she specialized in cases of child abuse, sexual assault, juvenile delinquency and domestic violence.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected by Gov. Holcomb, and immensely grateful to friends and colleagues who offered support throughout the selection process,” Kenworthy said in a statement. “It is a rare privilege to serve on the Indiana Court of Appeals, and I will work hard every day to be worthy of the position.”
“Dana Kenworthy is an outstanding and innovative jurist, legal scholar and is greatly respected throughout Indiana,” said Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Indiana Supreme Court. “She brings a wealth of experience and humanity to our appellate bench."
During her time as a judge in Grant County, she founded one of the earliest Family Recovery Courts in Indiana, which applies the problem-solving court model to help the highest need and highest risk families remain intact. In six years, the Grant County Family Recovery Court has been nationally recognized as a gold standard. Kenworthy has had 41 participants graduate from the program.
Kenworthy was born and raised in Miami County. She is a graduate of Ball State University and summa cum laude graduate from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law.
The 15-member Court of Appeals is the second-highest court in Indiana and hears cases in three-judge panels, which rotate three times per year. Judges are selected from five appeals court districts and face a nonpartisan retention vote in their district in the first general election following their appointment and every 10 years afterward.