(The Center Square) — GIM Inc. will invest $18.5 million to develop a new manufacturing operation in Scottsburg, Indiana, that is expected to generate 135 new jobs by 2026.
The Louisville, Kentucky, based company is a structural engineering and design firm that specializes in steel buildings. It designs and manufactures steel frame buildings, bar joists and Sandwich Plate System floor panels, which are intended to be flexible, impact resistant and withstand compression.
"GIM Inc.'s SPS solutions offer a more sustainable solution for our world's building and infrastructure needs, ensuring that our future is safe and environmentally friendly,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said in a statement.
The company will revitalize the former Tokusen USA plant that closed in 2017, including $3-million-worth of new construction. Construction is slated to begin in January. New positions are expected to include welders, fabricators, CNC technicians, CDL drivers, engineering designers, front office and sales associates.
Wages are anticipated to be above the average for Scott County according to the Indiana Economic Development Commission. The average wage for Scott County’s workforce of 6,998 employees was $36,083 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“This is an important strategic investment for GIM Inc.,” Chris Gibbs, president of GIM Inc., said in a statement. “We are launching entry into a market to meet the increased demand for environmentally sound, time-saving solutions for infrastructure in the United States and beyond.”
Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick hailed the announcement, saying in a news release, “This is big news for the city of Scottsburg and for the region,” said Scottsburg Mayor Terry Amick. "We’re so excited to be working with the team at GIM Inc. as they build on their tremendous success and establish a vibrant presence in southern Indiana.”
The IEDC has offered GIM Inc. incentive-based tax credits totaling $1.9 million, which will be available once Indiana residents are hired. Additional incentives were offered by the city of Scottsburg.