(The Center Square) – Japanese-based Aisin Drivetrain Inc. will expand operations in Crothersville, Indiana, investing $55 million to create a projected 141 new jobs by the end of 2024. Indiana Economic Development Corporation has committed to support the expansion with $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits.
Aisin currently employees 422 people at the 354,000-square-foot Crothersville plant, one of several in the state, which include Aisin USA Manufacturing in Seymour, Aisin Chemical Indiana in Crothersville, ATTC Mfg. in Tell City, ADVICS in Terre Haute, Aisin Logistics in Franklin and INTAT Precision in Rushville.
ADI Crothersville manufactures industrial transmissions, commercial transmissions, power steering columns and water pumps for Toyota, Lexus and Stellantis. The company intends to renovate and buy new equipment to keep pace with design changes in Toyota’s Hybrid electric rear axle assembly and electric water pump.
"This is tremendous news for the Crothersville community," Crothersville Town Council President Jason Hillenburg said in a statement. "We are excited and gratified that ADI has chosen to expand and grow its business here. For nearly 25 years, we have partnered with the Aisin companies in our community, and it is gratifying to see that partnership continue to grow, producing jobs and quality Aisin automotive products."
Average salaries at ADI range from around $48,000 for a buyer to more tham $76,000 for a senior quality assurance engineer, according to PayScale.com. Pay for materials handlers ranges from $18 to $22 per hour according to the ADI Facebook page.
ADI, a subsidiary of Japanese-based Kariya, has invested close to $96 million in Indiana since 2008.
"ADI is proud to be an active member of the Crothersville community and appreciates the continued support from Jason Hillenburg and the town of Crothersville," Scott Shade, president for Aisin Drivetrain said in a statement. "We strive to provide a stable, competitive and comfortable workplace for our members while providing our customers with 'best in class' products."
The tax incentives offered to ADI are performance based, which means they will become available when specified targets are met by the expansion, according to IEDC.