(The Center Square) – The Board of Trustees at Indiana University Bloomington rejected a faculty vote in support of unionization efforts by graduate assistants and threatened to discipline grad workers who disrupt normal operations in the fall, a reference to a resumption of their strike against the university.
More than 1,000 members of the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition at IU Bloomington were on strike from April 13 through the end of the spring semester, demanding that the university recognize their union representation by the United Electrical Workers.
Many universities hire graduate students to work part-time either teaching undergraduate courses, assisting faculty members or doing research. Often called graduate assistants, these part-time workers are referred to as Student Academic Appointees by IU, where they receive a tuition waiver, living stipend and other benefits in exchange for their work.
The faculty of the IU’s Bloomington campus voted 1,404 to 508 to urge the administration to enter into bargaining with the graduate assistants or their union.
The trustees responded by letter stating, “In light of the recent all-faculty vote, we have considered this issue and concluded that the Board of Trustees will not recognize a union.”
Although the university has a pathway to recognition of employee organizations and currently recognizes three employee unions, the administration has consistently maintained that a graduate assistant’s union is not necessary.
The trustees cited the university’s shared governance policy, the creation of an investigative committee and some policy changes, including a 5% raise in pay, as evidence the university is taking graduate assistants’ concerns seriously.
The trustees also stated any instructor or member of staff or faculty who causes a “disruption to the undergraduate experience at IU” would be subject to consequences.
Those consequences, spelled out in an April email from the provost’s office to graduate assistants, include the possibility of “loss of stipend, tuition remission, health insurance, and other SAA-provided benefits.”
A vote by members of the IGWC on authorization of the strike, which was suspended for the summer, is expected before Sept. 26.
The Bloomington Faculty Council Executive Committee responded to the trustees' in a letter stating, “We are concerned that your adamant opposition to a union will only further inflame an unnecessarily tense situation.” The letter also expressed hope that there would be” opportunity for all stakeholders to engage in meaningful discourse” before the start of the fall semester.
Growth in unionization among graduate student employees has been explosive over the last decade according to William A. Herbert, executive director of the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College, City University of New York.
From 2013 to 2019, a total of 16 new graduate student employee collective bargaining units were recognized or certified in the United States, comprising 19,627 members. Before 2013, a total of 62,656 graduate student employees were represented, according to a 2020 report by the Center.
Graduate student workers are represented by unions at six Big Ten universities, according to a report by WTHR. They are the University of Illinois, University of Iowa, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick and University of Wisconsin-Madison.