(The Center Square) – The Indiana University School of Medicine will build a $230 million medical education and research building in Indianapolis, the largest project in the school’s 120-year history.
The facility will be co-located with a new downtown Indianapolis hospital and an expanded medical campus of Indiana University Health, the largest network of physicians in the state with about 36,000 employees serving 1.4 million people. The health system is contributing $145 million to the project.
“IU Health is proud to have helped fund IU School of Medicine’s new medical education building,” IU Health President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Murphy said in a statement after breaking ground on Wednesday. “It will be an integral part of our new academic health center campus, strengthening the unique bond between the School of Medicine and IU Health and allowing future generations of medical students and faculty to teach, train and work in a world-class academic medical setting.”
The building will be 11 stories and encompass 326,200 gross square feet. The first three floors will be dedicated to medical education. The remaining eight floors will include research and office space for the school.
The medical school is the largest in the nation with nine campuses throughout the state and 1,436 students. It received $447 million in grants last year, including $218 million from the National Institutes for Health, ranking it 27th in NIH funding. In September, the school announced a $48.8 million grant from the National Institute on Aging for research on treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.
“While we’ve added new facilities at our regional campuses in recent years, we have not built new classroom space in Indianapolis since 1959,” Dr. Jay L. Hess, IU School of Medicine dean and IU executive vice president for university clinical affairs said in a statement. “This state-of-the-art facility will transform how we train generations of future physicians, while also providing our scientists with much-needed lab space to continue and expand their research focused on improving health.”
The building is scheduled for completion in November 2024.