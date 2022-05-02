(The Center Square) – The Graduate and Professional Student Government at Indiana University’s main campus has lost confidence in Bloomington Provost Rahul Shrivastav over his handling of a strike by members of the Indiana Graduate Student Workers Coalition, which is now in its fourth week.
In an emergency meeting of the GPSG last Thursday, the no-confidence resolution passed 55 to two with four members abstaining.
Shirvastav, who has held the top academic job at IU for less than three months, has not commented on the vote. However, an IU spokesperson told WFYI that the provost had met with grad workers and the GPSG more than 15 times since his appointment.
The GPSG claims Shirastav has not engaged meaningfully in a search for solutions, stating that “the Office of the Provost met with the GPSG leadership and did not offer a viable solution to the current work stoppage,” and that “the Office of the Provost used the meeting as a pretense to claim that he is engaging meaningfully with SAAs while refusing to provide a solution to the crisis.”
The organization has withdrawn its representatives from all committees of shared governance at Indiana University in an effort to draw the university administration into “meaningful dialogue” with the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition.
“I do not believe that we need a union to improve graduate education and I will not re-visit this decision,” Shirastav wrote in an April 5 letter to faculty published by The Herald-Times.
About 1,000 graduate workers are participating in the strike according to the Graduate Workers Coalition.
University policy has provided a pathway to recognition of employee organizations since1966. IU currently recognizes three employee unions.