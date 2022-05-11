(The Center Square) – A large number of Indiana University faculty members present at a meeting of the Bloomington Faculty council voted on measures in support of striking graduate workers.
At an emergency meeting May 9, the first of its kind since 2005, 632 of 732 members present voted in favor of a resolution that no student should be fired for striking or failing to submit grades, according to published reports.
Meanwhile, dozens of graduate workers gathered outside Presidents Hall-Franklin Hall in support of the faculty vote.
Since the number of faculty present was less than the 800 needed for a quorum, the full resolution, which also calls for graduate workers to be reappointed for the summer, will now be sent to the full faculty in an email ballot, according to reports.
According to Katie Shy, a grad student worker at IU, the strike will be suspended until Sept. 26 and a vote reauthorization will be taken before then, WTHR reported.
"We're really hopeful that the administration will understand that their goals are the same as ours, better education, more tuition dollars getting into the classroom, we really think there's a lot of space for a productive conversation," Shy said in the report.
Some faculty members questioned the scheduling of the meeting which seemed to inhibit participation. “I couldn’t make it because of a previously scheduled meeting that I couldn’t miss. But for others, this was exclusionary on several levels. It’s really too bad,” Associate Professor Michelle R. Moyd wrote on Twitter.
Jessica Calarco, assistant professor of sociology, tweeted, “I'm grateful that 732 voting-eligible faculty attended, and I'm sorry that many others couldn't (including the 68 more needed for binding votes) because it was in-person-only and held 3:30-6pm”
Graduate student workers have been on strike since April 13, demanding recognition of their unionization by the university.