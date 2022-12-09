(The Center Square) — The Indiana Department of Transportation granted more than $119 million to 229 cities, towns and counties for transportation infrastructure projects around the state.
Funds are provided on a matching basis through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, a partnership between INDOT and Indiana communities to generate economic development, create jobs and strengthen local transportation networks. The grants, which ranged from $16,500 to $1 million, were distributed earlier this month.
“Since 2016, INDOT has awarded over $1 billion to cities, towns and counties across the state to support local road projects. This funding has provided opportunities to improve local infrastructure, bringing forth economic development and making roadways safer for Hoosiers,” an INDOT spokesperson told The Center Square by email.
All funding for the CCMG program comes from the state. Grants are available to any local governmental in the state and must be used for construction only, which includes maintenance.
The percentage of matching funds required from local governments is based on the population served. Cities and towns of under 10,000 inhabitants must contribute 25% of the project total. Cities and towns of more than 10,000 residents must contribute 50% toward the total project cost.
Counties with fewer than 50,000 residents must contribute 25% toward the total cost; counties of more than 50,000 residents must contribute 50%.
INDOT builds and maintains interstate highways, U.S. routes and state roads in the state, including adjacent overpasses, ramps and traffic control devices. That amounts to 11,200 miles of roadways within the Hoosier state, according to INDOT data.
Cities, counties and towns are responsible for all other public roadways.
The INDOT capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2022 was $2.55 billion. The operating budget was about $571 million. The department is funded primarily by federal and state fuel taxes, INDOT states.
On Nov. 1 Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax.
INDOT also receives a motor carrier surcharge tax, international registration program fees and Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle fees, according to the INDOT website.
The next opportunity to apply for CCMG funds will be in January.