(The Center Square) – Indiana's new mandate that older children and adults wear masks in public went into effect Monday morning.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order last week that requires all state residents ages 8 and older to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, including private businesses, and outdoors where social distancing can’t be practiced.
Masks also will be required of teachers, other school staff and students from grades 3 and up when schools reopen.
Holcomb, who until last week had resisted a statewide mask requirement, attributed the decision to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a written opinion late last week that the governor doesn't have the authority to issue such a mandate. Hill said that authority belongs to the state legislature, though the opinion doesn't carry the weight of law.
Infants and children between the ages of 2 and 7 are not required to wear masks, nor are residents who have a medical condition or who are eating or drinking at a restaurant.