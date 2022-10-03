(The Center Square) – An Indiana law requiring teachers to annually authorize payroll deductions of union dues earned the state a high rating from the Commonwealth Foundation.
Indiana received an A+ for its labor laws in the report, “The Battle for Worker Freedom in the States.” The state received A+ ratings in all previous Commonwealth Foundation rankings. In addition to the paycheck law, the organization cited Indiana becoming a right-to-work state in 2012, prohibiting collective bargaining for state workers. Indiana also requires school districts to hold public meetings three full days before ratifying a collective bargaining agreement and to post the proposal online.
The report issued letter grades to all 50 states based on laws, administrative codes and regulations on public sector collective bargaining.
Three teachers union locals in Indiana filed a lawsuit in federal district court after Senate Bill 251 became law last year. Judge Sarah Evans Barker partially blocked the law from going into effect, writing the law likely is a violation of the First Amendment. In March, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 297 into law, amending the previous law.
The report highlighted gains made since the U.S. Supreme Court ended “forced unionism” for government workers in Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The nation’s four largest government unions – American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Service Employees International Union, National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers – lost 219,000 members in the four years since the ruling, according to the report.
Virginia dropped from A+ to a C grade for instituting new collective bargaining while Arkansas went from a C to an A+ for banning the practice.
“Even with the Supreme Court’s Janus ruling, government union labor executives and their allies in government are not going to make it easy for public servants to break free of union control,” Commonwealth Foundation Executive Vice President Jennifer Stefano said in a statement announcing the report. “Union executives have transferred vast sums of money from workers’ wages to politicians who create roadblocks to worker freedom. To ensure that the promise of Janus is realized, lawmakers across the country must stand up to ensure that every civil servant has the right to choose whether or not to be associated with a union – they should not be forced to join a union or fund their political agendas.”