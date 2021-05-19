(The Center Square) – The two most heavily Democrat areas of the state of Indiana kept their local mask mandates the longest after Gov. Eric Holcomb dropped the statewide mask mandate in early April. But now, just one is left standing.
Indianapolis is the only city in Indiana to still have a local mask mandate, along with social distancing and occupancy restrictions. The mask mandate will remain in place until June 7, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday morning, saying on that day, people who are vaccinated can take off their masks. Occupancy restrictions will also be modified effective June 7, with all bars and restaurants allowed to operate at 75% capacity.
Monroe County, home to Indiana University-Bloomington, ended all of its local COVID restrictions, including the mask mandate, effective May 17, taking many in the community by surprise.
The three other Democratic-leaning counties in the state also had local COVID health orders that included mask mandates, but all have dropped them in the last several weeks.
Lake County, in the far northwest corner of the state, in the Chicago region, dropped its countywide mask mandate April 6, the same day the statewide mask mandate was rescinded.
St. Joseph County, home to South Bend, ended its local mask mandate May 13.
West Lafayette, home to Purdue University, rescinded its mask mandate May 14. The county it’s in, Tippecanoe County, never had a countywide mask mandate.
Just a handful of other areas of the state had local health orders related to COVID-19.
One of them is Elkhart County, east of South Bend, which dropped its mask mandate May 14.
This leaves Indianapolis as the only city in the state with a local mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The latest local health order issued by Marion County, dated May 10, mandates masks even outdoors when people are not able to maintain a social distance of 6 feet from other people, and require they be worn by all people over the age of 2.
In addition to the mask mandate, it limits social gatherings to 50 people. It also limits bars to only 50% occupancy, and restaurants to 75% occupancy, though both may have 100% occupancy in outdoor areas.
Overall, it is more stringent than the state order was, and specifies that people do not need to wear masks when driving alone in a car, and says that people in restaurants and bars may sit at the bar, but only if they abide by social distancing restrictions – remaining 6 feet apart if they are not members of the same household.
Unlike in the case of the state mask mandate, Marion County’s local mandate has an enforcement mechanism – the county can revoke a business’s license in they are found to be in violation of the order.
The University of Notre Dame dropped its mask requirement for students outdoors on campus and indoors in classrooms, but will still require that students wear masks in some public areas, including two student centers and the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic church in the middle of the campus.
And Indiana University in Bloomington recently announced that students will be required to wear masks on campus all summer long, even when outdoors, and even if they are vaccinated. The university has not yet said whether students will be required to wear masks when they return to campus in August, but has said it is planning for a return to in-person classes and looking forward to "mostly normal operations."
The rapid fall of most of Indiana's local mask mandates appears closely tied to the CDC’s sudden announcement May 14 that vaccinated people can return to life as normal.
But things won't be exactly normal.
State government buildings will also continue to require masks, and schoolchildren statewide are still wearing masks in school. It's unknown whether they will be required to wear masks in August when they return to school to begin a new school year.
And even in businesses, masks will continue to be a common sight.
Patrick Hamm, president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, says many restaurants in Indianapolis and other parts of the state will probably continue to have their employees wear masks, and many will likely request that customers wear them, but not require it.
“What we need more than anything right now in Indianapolis is getting people back in offices,” he said, adding the announcement by Eli Lilly and Company that it is bringing its employees back to work at its Indianapolis headquarters will be a gamechanger.
“It’s a big, big deal,” he said on Tuesday.
According to a survey the association did, 20% of restaurants in the state had gone out of business as of December. Business has picked up a lot and is now “a hell of a lot better” than it was in the winter, says Tamm, when downtown Indianapolis was dead quiet.
The hotel business, he said, is something else altogether, calling it “brutal” and “scary.”
Business travel is not expected to return to full-strength until 2024, meaning downtown hotels, such as those in Indianapolis, will likely have convention business and vacationers, but very little business during the week for some time to come.