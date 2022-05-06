(The Center Square) – Retailers looking to acquire space in the Indianapolis market should be prepared to act quickly. Demand is high and rents are climbing, according to the Indianapolis retail market report for the first quarter of 2022.
The overall vacancy rate fell in Indianapolis based on the same quarter last year as the market recovered from the effects of the covid pandemic. Just 5.8% of available retail space is now unoccupied according to the report.
“Our market’s been surprisingly robust,” said Bill French, executive director at the Indianapolis office Cushman and Wakefield, a global real estate services company.
As evidence, French cited the growth in small shop rents in high-profile buildings, which had hovered just below $30 per square foot but are now reaching more than $40 for prominently located new construction.
A rebound in demand for women’s apparel has also driven demand for spaces occupied for larger square footage spaces.As for large spaces that remain empty, French says they’re almost all facing some challenge besides the economy.
“Empty space is in a locationally challenged, environment or is significantly obsolete,” he said, pointing to coding issues such as ceiling height or available parking.
He added, “I can’t find quality anchor space in key suburbs on the south, north and west side of Indianapolis right now.
While there is currently just 7,400 square feet of retail space under construction
in the Indianapolis market, French expects that to change over the next year, with much of that growth being driven by the arrival of new big box retailers.
BJ’s Wholesale Club announced plans to build a 104,458-square-foot building in Noblesville a year ago. Grocery chain Hy-Vee also announced plans to enter the Indianapolis market.