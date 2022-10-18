(The Center Square) – The salary for incoming Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers will be about $62,000 with a $10,000 signing bonus, according to the 2023 budget passed by the City-County Council of Indianapolis.
With only one dissenting vote, the council passed a $1.46 billion budget, the sixth balanced budget since 2010. The budget doesn’t require any tax increases or sales of public assets.
Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett praised leaders and members of the council for their collaboration.
“The bipartisan passage of next year’s budget is a major victory for Indianapolis residents,” Hogsett posted on social media after the vote.
The first-year salary for police officers will be increased 16%.
“This passing will continue the good work of the IMPD, while focusing on officer recruitment and retention,” IMPD posted on social media. “In fact, it increases the first-year pay for officers to one of the highest in the Midwest.”
The budget includes $2 million for the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety to begin a clinician-led team of mental health professionals to be dispatched to non-violent mental health crises. Funding for a five-year $1.5 billion capital plan for roads, bridges, trails and sidewalks was included in the budget.
Council President Vop Osili highlighted the prioritization of investment in public safety, infrastructure, neighborhood development and mental health.
“The passage of tonight’s budget affirms our commitment to equity in Indianapolis,” Osili said in a statement. “I hope we can all continue to work together to invest in our city to ensure that everyone thrives.”
The lone vote against the budget was by Democrat Ethan Evans. He mentioned the comments of Republican councilman Joshua Bain in urging the government to remain diligent in continuing to fund infrastructure.
“I'm hoping that, as Councilor Baine said… we will be working to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on all the main thoroughfares in the city,” Evans said. “… I am hoping that we can address homelessness, we can address the affordable housing crisis that we're seeing throughout the city, throughout the state, and that we can work better with developers and the city in tandem.”
Baine said voting for the 2023 budget was easier than voting for last year's budget.
"It was a pretty difficult 'yes' vote, just given my personal feeling like we weren't adequately funding the city's infrastructure," Baine said. "I feel like we're finally getting to a good position and look forward to working with them over the next year. I hope we don't get comfortable with the current level of funding and continue to find unique and interesting ways to boost our infrastructure funding."