(The Center Square) – Indianapolis students are achieving higher proficiency in reading and math than last fall, according to the Indiana Public Schools recent goal update.
Student language proficiency has increased by 2 percentage points on grade level. More than 36.6% of students in kindergarten through eighth grade showed proficiency this fall compared to 34.9% last fall. Math proficiency on grade level also increased by 2 percentage points between this fall and last, jumping from 29% to 31.4%.
Students showed little to no summer learning loss in language arts or math.
Both Black and Latino students are ahead of where they were last fall in math and language arts. Black and Latino students are two percentage points ahead of last fall in language arts and 4.6 and six points ahead in math, respectively.
The district is using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding from the COVID-19 pandemic to continue investing in “emerging schools,” which support high populations of low-income minority students. According to the district, the funding has improved proficiency rates, as since last fall, language proficiency in emerging schools increased by 0.3% and math proficiency increased by 2.5%.
Suspensions per 100 students decreased this fall, and chronic absenteeism is dropping across the district. Twenty schools decreased their relative risk ratios for Black, Latino, and white students.
Grade level and projected proficiency in Indianapolis schools are both growing. High quality curriculum and professional learning prevented summer learning loss, and Black and Latino students showed progress which lasted through the summer, the goal update said.
Average daily attendance rose to more than 90% this fall, surpassing last fall by nearly three percentage points.
The IPS 2022-2023 strategic plan includes changing the grading policy to make recovery from missed school easier, implementing monthly graduation meetings, and keeping high school freshmen on track.
Though the IPS course failure rate has dropped by nearly 50% since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, graduation rates have not recovered from the drop during the pandemic.