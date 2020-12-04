(The Center Square) – The site of Indianapolis’ former General Motors plant, which has been vacant for nearly a decade, is beginning to come back to life.
On Friday, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced more than half the site will soon be occupied by Elanco Animal Health, Inc., which plans to locate its global headquarters on 45 acres of the 91-acre site on the southwest corner of downtown Indianapolis.
“It’s a momentous day for the state of Indiana as we celebrate Elanco’s decision to establish its global headquarters in central Indiana, positioning itself for future growth and consolidation in the Hoosier state and creating hundreds of high-paying jobs for Hoosiers,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Elanco is an important asset to Indiana – a leader in our growing agbioscience sector, which is poised to grow and continue innovating. We are thrilled with the direction of Elanco’s future and the transformational impact its growth will have on the agbioscience sector, the downtown Indianapolis footprint, and most importantly, the lives of Hoosier workers.”
Plans call for Elanco to invest more than $300 million in its Indiana operations, developing a campus to consolidate its global operations and more than 1,000 employees at the location. It will keep open its sites in Clinton, Indianapolis and Terre Haute and plans to center its research and development activities in Indiana.
“In partnership with Gov. Holcomb, [Indianapolis] Mayor [Joe] Hogsett and IEDC, we look forward to continuing our nearly 70-year history here and serving our new community,” Elanco President and CEO Jeff Simmons said. “Indiana has created a strong environment for business, and we have deep appreciation for local leaders that have worked to position the Hoosier state for the future.”
Currently, Elanco operates 19 manufacturing facilities and employs about 9,000 people worldwide. The company plans to keep more than 1,600 current Indiana employees over the next decade and relocate more jobs in the state. Also, it plans to create around 575 new Indiana jobs by 2030.
The announcement continues the development for the former GM stamping plant site. Earlier, the IEDC reached an agreement with Ambrose Property Group to buy the site. According to the IEDC, the state, city and Elanco plan to work together on a walkable, mixed-use space that expands the boundaries of downtown Indianapolis across the White River.
The city will expand accessibility to the site with a new, two-way bridge across the river at Henry Street and develop a new pedestrian bridge connecting both banks of the river.
“For decades, the GM Stamping plant served as an anchor for near westside Indianapolis families. Today’s announcement will mark a new chapter for the neighborhood, spurring greater connectivity beyond the Mile Square and catalyzing transformative new development opportunities along the White River and beyond,” Hogsett said.
The IEDC offered $73 million in conditional tax credits over 10 years and up to $4 million in training credits based on job retention and creation, along with other incentives
Elanco, which is the second-largest independent animal health company in the world. It went public in 2018 and recently bought Bayer Animal Health. The company develops products and knowledge services to prevent and treat diseases in farm animals.