(The Center Square) - The Indiana legislature expects to give corporations, non-profit organizations and schools immunity from lawsuits related to COVID-19, saying businesses and schools have been clamoring for such protection as government guidelines have shifted numerous times since the pandemic began last spring.
“We are wanting to make sure that those who are following what they perceive as the right guidelines at the time are not going to turn around and be sued, because it’s been an ever-changing list of things to follow,” Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, who chairs the Indiana Senate’s Judiciary Committee, told The Center Square.
Brown is a co-sponsor of the COVID liability bill, which was introduced by Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper.
The bill is specific to COVID-19, and would provide legal immunity to all businesses, non-profits, churches, schools, universities and government offices through Dec. 31, 2024 unless it can be proven that they were “grossly negligent” or showed “willful or wanton misconduct.”
The bill also covers legal immunity for things businesses did not do – so-called acts of omission.
Testifying before the committee, Rob McLin, president and CEO of Good Samaritan hospital in Vincennes, said Good Samaritan has faced “some pretty incredible workforce challenges” during the pandemic and that the hospital did the best they could while “learning about this virus on the fly.” But he said he remains “extremely concerned about questions around acts of omission” as the hospital management had to make many decisions about what an “absolute medical emergency” was, and “what can wait,” after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders banning elective procedures.
Lisa Tanselle, general counsel of the Indiana School Boards Association, said schools are “seriously concerned about the possibility of being sued” and that the bill “provides school corporations with the necessary immunity from these potential claims.”
“We’re like businesses in the sense that we fear lawsuits and worry about our ability to defend these lawsuits and the cost that would be involved in defending the numerous decisions we make,” she said in her testimony. “We make decisions about in-person instruction or virtual instruction. We make decisions about keeping our employees safe on school corporations’ property, we have to make decisions about allowing community members to attend our extracurricular events, and we make decisions to ensure the safety of the patrons who must be allowed to attend our school board meetings.”
Barbara Quandt, Indiana state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, warned senators that many of the smallest businesses in the state will likely close forever in the coming months, saying giving small businesses civil immunity will be a great help.
“I do not think it’s a secret that small businesses have suffered greatly during the pandemic," she said. "Many have already closed their doors permanently and countless others are teetering on the brink. A frivolous lawsuit could easily push them over the edge. Even if the business has followed all guidelines, fighting a frivolous lawsuit could cost a small business dearly.”
She referred to a recent NFIB survey showing one in four small businesses in the state will probably go under if conditions don’t improve in the next few months.
“Yes, you heard that right, one in four mom-and-pop Hoosier small businesses could be gone forever. That is why we need your help,” she said. “Liability protection is crucial to them, because they do not have enough money to pay for legal costs.”
Quandt told the senators that 98.7% of NFIB's members said liability protection for COVID was a top issue.
The great majority of the witnesses testified in favor of the bill, but a representative from the Indiana Manufacturers Association said manufacturers in the state support a provision being added to also give product liability protection, to protect manufacturers from high-damage-award lawsuits if one of their products causes someone harm.
Some witnesses, however, expressed particular concerns.
Pete Rimsans of the Indiana State Building & Construction Trades Council said the protections “must not create a safe harbor for bad actors” and said his organization, which includes several construction-related unions, believes “preponderance of the evidence” would be a more fair standard for judging whether someone acted with “gross negligence” rather than the current language of the bill, which says the negligence must be “proven by clear and convincing evidence.”
But he said overall, the council supports the bill, and referred to his members’ concerns that the threat of lawsuits means construction companies are more likely to force workers to get vaccinations.
“We believe the passage of Senate Bill 1 will limit the number of employers that feel that they need to mandate vaccinations," he told the senators. "Our membership as a whole has concerns about the emergency use of vaccinations and we respect our members’ worries about making it a matter of free will whether they’re vaccinated or not…right now, our membership does have a valid concern and we hope that this bill will alleviate it and help make it a choice of their own whether or not they’d like to be vaccinated.”