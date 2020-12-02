(The Center Square) – While restaurants, bars and other businesses continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, some industries are growing.
An Indiana maker of wet wipes for consumers, the health care industry, food service and other commercial markets announced plans to expand as a direct result of increased product demand during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nice-Pak plans a $165 million investment that is expected to lead to 150 new, full-time jobs by the end of 2024.
“Nice-Pak manufactures products that are critical in our fight against COVID-19, and we couldn’t be happier to support their Indiana expansion,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The company’s commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility is admirable, and we’re grateful they have chosen to grow their Mooresville campus and create 150 new career opportunities for Hoosiers.”
The company will build a 1.2-million-square-foot facility to house its manufacturing and distribution operations. The new, state-of-the-art facility will be zero landfill and will boast a sustainability profile with plans for natural and LED lighting, low-flow water fixtures, eco-friendly landscaping, high-efficiency HVAC systems and a white roof to reject heat.
Construction is planned to begin in March and should be finished in a year.
“Our new investment in Mooresville is an important milestone in our mission of helping the world stay healthy and well,” said Robert Julius, chairman and CEO of Nice-Pak. “We could not think of a better partner than the Mooresville community in our ongoing efforts to meet the increasing demand for wipes – essential products in helping to protect against COVID-19.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Nice-Pak up to $1.4 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants based on plans to create 150 new jobs.