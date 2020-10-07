(The Center Square) – As Indiana voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the first day of early voting, the rules kept changing.
Late on Tuesday, two federal court rulings impacted who can cast mail-in ballots and when they must arrive at boards of elections, according to a news release from Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.
“The message is starting to get through that courts should not be tinkering with election laws within a month of election day, even during the pandemic,” Hill said. “The U.S. Supreme Court has said that courts should not issue election-related injunctions at the 11th hour, and perhaps that standard is starting to resonate.”
In the first ruling, the court upheld the constitutionality of Indiana’s mail-in voting law, which allows only some categories of voters, including the elderly, to cast mail-in ballots.
Hill said the court cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent and held that the right to vote does not include a right to cast a mail-in ballot.
The second ruling stayed an earlier decision to allow mail-in ballots to be counted after noon on election day. The court stayed its injunction for a week while Hill appeals the earlier decision.
In late September, a federal judge ruled in favor of a Common Cause Indiana lawsuit and said the state must accept mail-in ballots up to 10 days after the Nov. 3 general election. State law calls for votes to arrive by noon on election day.