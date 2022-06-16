(The Center Square) – The Indiana Department of Health has given out $35 million in grants to address what it called critical health issues affecting state residents. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and may be used to fund initiatives through 2026.
The DOH requested funding proposals to target tobacco cessation, food insecurity or obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C or chronic diseases or prevention programs, according to the DOH. More than 200 applications were received from organizations providing health services in the state; 154 awards were made.
“Improving the health of Hoosiers benefits individuals, communities and businesses, and we are incredibly grateful to our state lawmakers for making Hoosiers’ health a priority,” said Kris Box, the state’s Health Commissioner. “Being able to fund programs that are addressing some of the most pressing health concerns facing our state will position us to build community-level solutions that build a brighter and healthier future for generations to come.”
The funding came through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, created to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation's health and economy. Indiana received $1.28 billion through ARPA, a portion of which was designated by the General Assembly for improving health outcomes.
Grants were made to organizations operating in 72 of Indiana’s 92 counties and to three statewide organizations. The largest funding priority was fighting food insecurity and obesity. Nearly $9.4 million was given to 29 organizations for that purpose.
About 37% of Hoosiers are obese, according to a 2021 report from United Health Foundation. That compares with the national rate of 32%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index of 30% or higher.
About 12% of Indiana households experience food insecurity according to the UHF, defined as the inability to provide adequate food for at least one member of the household.
The DOH released these other approximate funding totals by category.
·$6.5 million to address hepatitis C
·$5.6 million for community health workers
·$4.2 million for lead prevention
·$4 million for community paramedicine
·$2.7 million for cardiovascular health and diabetes
·$980,000 for cancer prevention
·$790,000 for tobacco prevention
·$850,000 to address asthma
Typical grant amounts were between $100,000 and $200,000, though some were much higher. No organization received more than $850,000.
Food obesity and food insecurity programs will increase the number of school-based physical activity programs to increase the number of schools participating in feeding programs such as school breakfast and the Summer Food Service Program, the DOH told The Center Square by email.
Some of the programs funded will provide education and awareness. For example, grants for fighting asthma will be used to increase awareness for staff members in public school, daycare centers, and other places where people congregate indoors.
The cancer funds will be used for cancer screenings, education, treatment costs not covered by insurance.
Program guidelines stipulate grant funds may not be used toward existing health programs but must fund new initiatives.